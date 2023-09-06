Phillip Schofield ‘unfollows’ Holly Willoughby on social media – amid internal investigation

Phillip Schofield, the former presenter of This Morning, has reportedly unfollowed Holly Willoughby on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Philip departed from both the daytime show and ITV after acknowledging a romantic involvement with a younger colleague.

While there has been speculation surrounding their friendship, it has been claimed by Digital Spy that he no longer follows Holly on Instagram.

However, he does continue to follow former show colleagues Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, as well as the main show account.

On the other hand, Holly still follows Philip on the platform.

The news comes amid an internal investigation within ITV, where multiple presenters, including Holly, have been questioned about the culture at the top broadcaster, specifically focusing on Philip’s behaviour.

The social media unfollow came the same week Holly attended the National Television Awards without Phillip for the first time in 14 years.

The TV star looked stunning in a purple gown for the ceremony, where she briefly spoke to the press about her “difficult year”.

Holly, who resumed her role on ITV’s This Morning this week following her summer hiatus, had previously commented on the Philip controversy in June.

“It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on, and full of questions,” she had said at the time.

“That is a lot to process and it’s equally hard to see the toll that it’s taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

Following the issue, Philip stated that he had “lost everything” and that his career in television was “over.”

“I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I see nothing ahead of me but blackness, and sadness, and regret, and remorse, and guilt.

“I did something very wrong, and then I lied about it consistently,” she added.