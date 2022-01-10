New season of Dancing with the Stars scores impressive ratings

RTÉ have revealed 525,000 people tuned into the first episode of the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

Following a year-long hiatus, the popular series returned to RTÉ One on Sunday night, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

Comedian Neil Delamere, model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, author Cathy Kelly, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige made their dancing debuts on last night’s show. 2020 DWTS winner Lottie Ryan made a surprise appearance on the season premiere, performing the salsa to the theme song of Dora The Explorer with pro dancer Pasquale LaRocca. News anchor Aengus Mac Grianna, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and rugby player Jordan Conway will take to the dancefloor on the second episode of the show – which airs on Sunday, January 16 at 6:30pm. There will be no eliminations until the third week of the show.