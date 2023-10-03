New hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best reveal HUGE change to Big Brother evictions

AJ Odudu and Will Best have revealed a huge change to Big Brother eviction nights.

Last month, it was announced that the show’s reboot will kick off on Sunday, October 8 at 9pm.

The highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

AJ and Will will share hosting duties, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.

Speaking to The UK Sun, both presenters revealed they will be more mindful of contestants’ mental health than in previous series.

AJ said: “I do feel a responsibility towards the housemates’ mental health, for sure. They may come out to a baying audience on eviction night, but I think it’s up to me and Will to put our arm round them and give them an opportunity to share their side of the story.”

“We’re still going to ask the important questions that viewers want to know, and I still want the housemates to spill the tea ,but we’re not going to be mean in any way, I am very mindful of that.”

Will agreed, adding: “It’s been a long time since the show was on. The world has changed and move forward. I don’t think we’ll be telling the audience not to boo, but are people going to want to boo in 2023? It feels like the world has changed a bit.”

“The pressure is on, it’s a big show and it’s everybody’s baby – like we all grew up watching it,” AJ explained. “It’s had previous presenters that both Will and I love, adore and respect. They are the nation’s sweethearts and we want to do everyone proud. We’re not trying to mimic or imitate them in any way.”

“So yeah, the pressure is on and that can be very daunting, but it’s helped by the fact that I’m presenting with Will. He’s a really good mate of mine and we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Will continued: “I’m a huge fan of the show so I’m just so excited it’s coming back. Also, to be doing it with AJ, who is such a good mate and who I find absolutely hilarious, that makes it feel less like work or scary, and just more like having fun.”

“We have only seen what you guys have seen in terms of the drone shots of the house. But what other show on TV has fans that are so committed, they’d fly a drone to get pictures of the house?”

AJ chipped in: “We have no idea who is going in either but the housemates will reflect the UK in 2023,” while Will added: “The show will always be a mirror to today’s society and that will be shown in who is going into the house.”

Davina McCall presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.