Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Netflix fans left heartbroken as popular show is cancelled after just one season

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Bad news for fans of 1899 on Netflix, as the show has been cancelled after just one season.

The popular mystery thriller series joined the streaming giant in November 2022, and starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

In a statement shared on Instagram, co-showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar wrote: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed.”

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

“That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget,” they added.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who played the role of Krester in the show, tweeted: “As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season…”

“We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family. Thank you all for watching x L”

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their heartache over the news.

One wrote: “This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season?”

Another tweeted: “The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I’m beyond devastated that it has been cancelled.”

A third penned: “I can’t believe one of the best shows of 2022 has just got cancelled. What’s the worst is that it ended on a huge cliffhanger and left a lot of questions unanswered. Netflix should stop making shows at all since it doesn’t want to continue any of them.”

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us