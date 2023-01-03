Netflix fans left heartbroken as popular show is cancelled after just one season

Bad news for fans of 1899 on Netflix, as the show has been cancelled after just one season.

The popular mystery thriller series joined the streaming giant in November 2022, and starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

In a statement shared on Instagram, co-showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar wrote: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed.”

“We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned.”

“That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget,” they added.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, who played the role of Krester in the show, tweeted: “As a lot of you may already know… 1899 will not be renewed for a 2nd and 3rd season…”

“We are all truly devastated by this fact. This photo was taken the first night I met these people. You can take away the show, but you can’t take away family. Thank you all for watching x L”

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to share their heartache over the news.

One wrote: “This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season?”

Another tweeted: “The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I’m beyond devastated that it has been cancelled.”

A third penned: “I can’t believe one of the best shows of 2022 has just got cancelled. What’s the worst is that it ended on a huge cliffhanger and left a lot of questions unanswered. Netflix should stop making shows at all since it doesn’t want to continue any of them.”

I honestly don’t know what to say…1899 got cancelled 💔 pic.twitter.com/P27j4jF1ZZ — Save 1899 🜃 (@1899Netflix) January 2, 2023

This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season? #1899Netflix https://t.co/DqrBDo8PhG — Allison Schonter (@SchonterAllison) January 2, 2023

Netflix will have 300 shows about people cooking and fuck boys on desert islands, but you cancel literally every original or good show? What is even the point #1899Netflix — Emily (@ohholymountain_) January 2, 2023

Dear @Netflix – I personally know how it feels to have your series canceled on a cliffhanger. It's deeply heartbreaking. So trust me when I say: Canceling 1899 goes against audience desire, finality & the magic of cinema. So keep cinema magic alive & renew #1899Netflix#Save1899 pic.twitter.com/2OmbUY6Kpj — Matthew Ewald 🜃 (@Matthew__Ewald) January 2, 2023

I remember a time when Netflix was a platform that offered a place for unique stories, for young writers & directors to share their work. Unique stories we fell in love with. We all know this hasn't been the case in YEARS, but #1899Netflix is my personal final nail in the coffin. — Brigitte Krause (@TheBrigitteEdit) January 2, 2023

I can't believe one of the best shows of 2022 has just got cancelled. What's the worst is that it ended on a huge cliffhanger and left a lot of questions unanswered. Netflix should stop making shows at all since it doesn't want to continue any of them #1899Netflix — Kala (@captnswilson) January 2, 2023

The 1899 cast and crew deserve better than this. What an incredible tv show. I'm beyond devastated that it has been cancelled. #1899Netflix #save1899 pic.twitter.com/TpV3ayJ4B5 — Flosssyy (@AimFlossyRuss) January 2, 2023

