Netflix confirms second season of Squid Game

Netflix has confirmed their hit series, Squid Game, will return for a second season.

The company’s CEO Ted Sarandos made the announcement during a fourth-quarter earnings conference call.

When asked if the show will get another season, he said: “Absolutely. The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.”

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously indicated that the hit series would be returning for second season.

He told AP: “There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!”

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

Squid Game is by far Netflix’s biggest TV show ever, beating popular period drama Bridgerton.

Netflix paid $21.4 million for the first season of Squid Game, which saw 456 broke people recruited to compete in a series of children’s game to win a $40 million cash prize.

However, as the plot unfolds contestants learn the competition is much more sinister than they realized, it’s a case of play or die.

You can watch Season 1 of the hit show on Netflix now.