Model and influencer rumoured to be joining Love Island’s summer series

Model and influencer Chloe Baker is the latest rumoured contestant for the 2023 summer series of Love Island.

The blonde beauty, who has 17k followers on Instagram and 12.7k on TikTok, was first linked to the dating show back in January ahead of the winter series.

According to The Tab, Chloe may be entering the Spanish villa when the show returns to our screens next month, after missing out on a spot on the South African series.

Chloe has already worked with brands such as Missy Empire, Lipsy London and PrettyLittleThing.

Sanam Harrinanan, who won this year’s winter series alongside Kai Fagan, also follows Chloe on Instagram.

According to reports, Love Island will return to our TV screens on Monday, June 5 – with host Maya Jama at the helm.

According to MailOnline, Andre Furtado from Dudley is set to enter the Majorcan villa next month.

The 21-year-old is an economics graduate and a clothing brand entrepreneur.

A source told the publication: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he’s cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.”

“He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females.”