Mo Gilligan quits as host of the BRITs – after just two years presenting the annual awards ceremony

Mo Gilligan has announced he has quit as host of the BRIT Awards.

The comedian hosted the 2022 and 2023 awards ceremonies, but won’t be returning for the 2024 ceremony.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Mo wrote: “”I’ve had the most incredible time working on The BRITs but unfortunately as I’ll be in the US for my first World Tour next spring, I’m sorry to say that I’ll be stepping down from hosting duties for 2024 and handing over the baton.”

“It’s been phenomenal to work on this iconic event,” Mo continued.

“I’ve loved getting to know all the remarkable people who run The BRIT Trust and the outstanding BRIT School.”

“The tireless work you do to improve lives through the power of music and the creative arts is sensational and I promise to supporting whenever I can.”

“Thank you to ITV for making a young man’s dream come true and to all the brilliant performers, guests, production team and most importantly, the viewers at home for all your amazing support.”

A spokesperson for the BRITs said: “The BRITs are incredibly proud of Mo hosting the awards for the last two years, he is an exceptional entertainer who is going from strength to strength in his career, and we thank him for delivering two brilliant shows for us.”

“The live awards show is always evolving, and we are excited to welcome someone new to the helm for 2024, with more details to be announced at a later date.”

The Masked Singer UK judge was announced as host of the BRIT Awards back in 2022, taking over from his fellow comedian Jack Whitehall.