Love Island’s Coco Lodge makes surprising confession about life in the villa

Coco Lodge has made a surprising confession about her time in the Love Island villa.

The 27-year-old was dumped from the show last week alongside Josh Le Grove, as they were voted the public’s least favourite Islanders.

Speaking to MailOnline after leaving the villa, Coco admitted she didn’t realise how boring life in the villa would be.

“I think kind of how it can be quite boring, the days can be so long. It doesn’t get dark until 9 or 10pm so the days are so long and it really does drag,” Coco said.

“And if you’re not in a couple it can be quite lonely. I thought it would still be super fun even if you’re single in there but it can be quite lonely if you’re not in a couple.”

The Surrey native grew close to Andrew Le Page during Casa Amor while he was separated from his partner Tasha Ghouri.

The real-estate agent even decided to recouple with Coco, but not long afterwards Andrew changed his mind and rekindled his romance with Tasha.

Despite the drama between them, Coco insisted there is “no bad blood” between her and Andrew during her exit interview.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

