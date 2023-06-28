Love Island’s Casa Amor return date has been ‘revealed’

The return date of Love Island’s Casa Amor has been “revealed”.

The hit ITV dating show returned to our screens on Monday, June 5 – and there has been no shortage of drama since.

This season, which is the tenth of its kind, has provided a number of unexpected twists, lots of bombshell arrivals and equally as many shocking dumpings.

According to The UK Sun, Casa Amor is just days away.

“It’s going to be the most shocking twist yet because the cast have no idea it’s coming – filming starts tomorrow and it’ll be on screen this weekend,” a source told the publication.

“This year will be explosive as there are barely any solid couples and nobody is official yet.”

“Heads will be turned as the Casa Amor cast are the hottest one yet. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.