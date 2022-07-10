Love Island Unseen Bits: Andrew responds to claims he knew Casa Amor bombshell BEFORE the show

Andrew Le Page has responded to claims he knew Casa Amor’s Cheyanne Kerr before her stint on Love Island.

Cheyanne was dumped from the show earlier this week, after Jacques O’Neill decided not to recouple with her – despite the fact that they grew very close while the OG girls were away.

Prior to her stint on the show, it was revealed that Andrew followed Cheyanne on Instagram, and liked a number of her photos.

Cheyanne called him out for this during Saturday night’s episode of Unseen Bits.

The influencer said: “This is so awkward. So I lived in Dubai before. So I went on your Instagram, and you follow me on Instagram.”

Andrew replied: “Do I?”

Cheyanne then said: “I was like, that’s so weird. I don’t even think we’ve got like any mutuals, but I was thinking I never recognised when you followed me. We must have not like, met.”

Andrew replied: “What? That is so weird.”

Reacting to the previously unaired scene, one fan tweeted: “andrew acting as if he didn’t know he followed cheyanne on instagram when he was liking all her posts before love island.”

Another wrote: “not andrew acting like he doesn’t recognize cheyanne from insta,” as a third added: “Andrew playing it off like he didn’t know Cheyanne but likes her posts.”

andrew pretending like he didn’t already know that he followed cheyanne #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ZRyHbZ0k1T — ekin su warrior (@EKIIINSUUU) July 9, 2022

Andrew playing it off like he didn’t know Cheyanne but likes her posts #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SSzu9XsZCG — Olivia Trimmings (@OliviaTrimmings) July 9, 2022

not andrew acting like he doesn’t recognize cheyanne from insta. he’s a seasoned hoe fr #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/t68y0NauNP — bottega boobiez (@_slayo) July 9, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

