Love Island teaser sees Shaq and Tanya clear the air

It’s a new day in the Love Island villa and on tonight’s show, Shaq and Tanya clear the air.

The couple have been together since day 1 of the show, and they were the first couple to drop the ‘L’ bomb.

However, their relationship hit the rocks after Tanya brought Irish bombshell Martin back to the main villa after growing close to him in Casa Amor.

Tonight, Shaq heads over to Tanya whilst she’s in the swimming pool.

He says: “T, don’t feel like you can’t speak to me or things are weird, whatever happened has happened. My feelings for you aren’t going to just change like that. I just want you to be happy, obviously it’s difficult for me.”

As Martin looks on from across the garden, Shaq says to Tanya: “Give me a smile, let me see your real smile.”

Tanya then debriefs with the girls. But where is her head at after Shaq’s admission?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

