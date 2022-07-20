Love Island: Tasha and Andrew set to take MAJOR step in their relationship

Tasha and Andrew officially became girlfriend and boyfriend on Love Island, and dropped the L-bomb shortly afterwards.

On tonight’s show, the couple discuss their plans for the future as their relationship goes from strength to strength.

Andrew says: “I did not think I’d come to Love Island, find a girlfriend and be in love with her.”

Talk then turns to their plans outside of the Villa, with Andrew suggesting: “I’d love to get a place with you, for sure.”

Tasha responds: “People say it’s a big step but for me it feels natural to do it, it doesn’t feel like a big step because we’ve been in here together 24/7. If anything I will hate it if we aren’t together.”

Will Andrew and Tasha move in together after their time in the villa comes to an end?

Also on tonight’s show, the Islanders must choose which boy and which girl they want to dump from the show – after Danica, Summer, Dami and Billy received the fewest public votes.

Standing before their fellow Islanders, the boys must pick which girl they want to save but with Danica and Summer not being coupled up with any of the boys, which girl will they pick to stay and who will be dumped from the Island immediately?

As for Dami and Billy, their fate lies in the hands of the girls as they must also choose who they would like to save.

With Dami at risk, Indiyah admits: “I don’t have any words.”

Adam confesses his confusion saying: “They’re both really nice girls.”

As the Islanders step aside to deliberate their decision, who will go and who will stay?

Later, four new bombshells enter the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

