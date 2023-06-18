Love Island sneak peek: Mehdi gets handsy with Whitney and Ella winds Tyrique up

Love Island returns to our screens tonight.

In the first look teaser, Whitney is enjoying the sunshine by the pool and asks Mehdi for some help with putting suncream on her back.

Mehdi takes the chance to massage her, while the others look on.

Mehdi jokes to Whitney: “It’s the first time I’ve seen you quiet!”

Later, Ella and Scott speak at the fire pit, which gives Tyrique some food for thought.

Tyrique later admits to Ella: “I think you’re chatting to Scott to wind me up and it’s tit for tat, but it’s fair enough.”

But how does Ella see the situation?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

