Love Island set for more drama with ‘MAJOR Casa Amor twist’

Love Island is reportedly set for even more drama with the introduction of a major Casa Amor twist.

The first series of Winter Love Island took place in South Africa in January 2020, with Irish presenter Laura Whitmore at the helm.

However, the show has since changed hands to Maya Jama, after Laura announced her shock departure from the show back in August.

While ITV is yet to announce an exact premiere date, a source has told The UK Sun that the show will premiere on Monday, January 16 – coinciding with Blue Monday.

The publication have since reported a major twist to this season’s Casa Amor.

The usual format of Casa Amor sees one group of Islanders slip away to a separate villa miles away from the original villa.

However, show producers are said to have chosen a villa right next door to the original villa for the winter series’ Casa Amor.

A source told the outlet: “Casa Amor’s inhabitants have always been able to relax in the knowledge that the people they’re coupled up with are miles away.”

“Well not any more… if there’s any wild partying going on, the main villa may well be able to hear it.”

“This year, it really could be a case of having trouble with the neighbours as the bombshells try to crack couples apart.”

