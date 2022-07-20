Love Island: Luca Bish’s sister quits social media after ‘constant death threats’

Luca Bish’s sister Claudia, who is running his Instagram while he is on Love Island, has quit social media after receiving “constant death threats”.

Taking to Luca’s Instagram Stories earlier today, Claudia shared screenshots of some of the vile messages she has received since her brother found fame on the show.

When asked by a follower how she and her family are amid the trolling, Claudia replied: “If I’m being honest, not remotely okay. It’s really, really hard.”

“How would you feel if you were having people constantly praying for death over the people you love more than anything in the world? We feel broken.”

“I’m not stupid, I understand that people will always have their opinions and nobody can take that away from them, but if you saw HALF of the messages we have received then I’m just anyone would feel disgusted.”

“I really wanted to do a fun Q&A today, but I’m going to have to take a little breather from it all as I’m not coping very well with seeing stuff like this.”

“Thank you for the continued support for the ones showing love, you are all angels, but understandably I’ll be logging off from managing the account for a little bit,” she added.

It comes after Claudia apologised on Luca’s behalf for his “insensitive” reaction to Gemma Owen “flirting” with Billy Brown.

She wrote on Monday: “I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.”

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour last night, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his actions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”

“Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and something we has a family should not have to ensure, for this reason we have turned off the comments and messages.” “For all those who have sent messages checking in on us, we would like to thank you very much and we see you,” she added. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.