Love Island first look: The Islanders send one girl home after tough decision

The Islanders send one girl home after a tough decision during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Tuesday night, new bombshells Charlotte and Leah chose to couple up with Tyrique and Zachariah respectively.

The remaining boys each chose which girl they wanted to recouple with – ultimately leaving Ella and Ruchee vulnerable and single.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the Islanders are tasked with the difficult decision of which girl they want to stay in the villa.

Catherine says: “This is very difficult, it’s obviously not nice seeing two of your friends standing up there.”

Mitchel adds: “I get on with both of them, they’re both my mates and I adore Ruchee, she’s just had a bit of bad luck..,” meanwhile, Jess says: “They both have amazing personalities and it’s just unfortunate that it’s come to this.”

Mehdi stands to reveal the group’s decision; who will they save, and which girl will be dumped from the island?

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.