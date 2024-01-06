Love Island favourite set to return to our screens as she signs up for All Stars series

Liberty Poole is set to return to our screens, as she’s reportedly signed up for the All-Stars series of Love Island.

The blonde bombshell rose to fame on the seventh series of the show in 2021, and also appeared on Love Island Games in the US last year.

The ITV series, which starts this month, will see several of our favourite and most popular Islanders returning to our screens in the hopes of finding “the one.”

The 24-year-old coupled up with Jake Cornish on day one of the 2021 show, and famously exited the villa after she heard a clip of him saying he “wasn’t attracted to her”.

Liberty became a role model for viewers as she demonstrated self-love and dumped Jake, which gained her a host of female fans.

A source told The Sun: “Love comes in many forms and the show has always enforced that – always celebrating friendships and personal progression too.”

“Liberty became the poster girl for self love when she ditched Jake and chose her dignity instead – it was a huge TV moment back then and fans will be thrilled to see her thriving and back in the villa.”

Love Island: All Stars will be hosted by the series main host Maya Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore last year.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

According to reports, the upcoming All Stars series has been thrown into chaos as the former Islanders who are set to appear on the show are unhappy with their offer of £2,000-a-week.

Although they are being offered a 433% increase on the usual fee, which is £375-a-week, sources have claimed they want more.

A source told The Sun: “Most of the returning stars have already filmed promo videos for Love Island All Stars but haven’t signed their contracts.

“They are pushing ITV for more cash because they’re saying £2,000 a week isn’t enough.

“Many of the Islanders rely on their social media deals to make cash and by going into the villa, their revenue source will be down.”

“The All Stars cast are clubbing together to try and put the pressure on but as far as ITV are concerned, the pay deal on the table is good and fair.”

The source added: “Ultimately the stars going back on the show will have a major profile lift from going back into the villa – plus they’re basically getting paid to go on holiday.”

A second source noted that: “Love Island bosses are making a conscious effort to only cast stars who are actually looking for love.”

“They want the celebs to be genuine about having a second chance at meeting their soul mate rather than using the chance of going into the villa again as an opportunity to make money.”