Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island fans point out Indiyah’s ‘annoyed’ reaction to Dami and Paige

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island fans have pointed out Indiyah’s “annoyed” reaction to Dami and Paige during tonight’s raunchy challenge.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have questioned whether the pair secretly fancy each other, after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

On Tuesday night’s episode, the Islanders took part in a Mile High-themed challenge, which saw the girls dress up as Cabin Crew members.

From Lifted Entertainment

The girls went all out for the raunchy challenge, as they gave the boys a sexy safety briefing before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

During Paige’s turn, the 24-year-old saucily danced in front of Dami before licking his neck.

The camera then cut to Indiyah, who looked less than impressed.

Fans were quick to react to Indiyah’s expression, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

One viewer wrote: “Indiyah’s slowly realising this Paige and Dami friendship is weird af.”

Another fan tweeted: “Indiyah always has a side eye when dami and Paige get too close…a woman’s intuition…”

Check out more reactions below:

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us