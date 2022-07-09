Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Paige and Dami

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Paige Thorne and Dami Hope after Friday night’s episode.

Viewers are convinced the pair secretly fancy each other, and their friendship could potentially turn romantic.

Fans pointed out the connection between them during Friday’s episode as the Dublin native rushed to comfort Paige when she was upset over her partner Jacques’ behaviour during Casa Amor.

One viewer tweeted: “Dami fancies Paige and no one can tell me otherwise.”

Another wrote: “Dami and Paige’s friendship is weird. That’s it.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Dami’s heart raced the most for Paige during the heart rate challenge earlier in the series.

Dami fancies Paige and no one can convince me otherwise #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h6O0RNYsmN — Ennn (@itss_enn) July 8, 2022

The dynamic between Dami and Paige is really sus the way they hugged like his face was all up in them titties I mean not to add to titgate but-#TALKSWITHASH #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cRDUuGgs9E — ivy 🏝 (@whosfeo) July 8, 2022

I still think dami wants paige #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZV3V3tXADf — MAY THE BEST HEARTBREAKER WIN😤 (@gofaone_kenosi) July 8, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

