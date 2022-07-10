Love Island fans are NOT happy with Luca over comment he made about Tasha

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Luca over a comment he made about Tasha.

During Saturday night’s episode of Unseen Bits, the fishmonger started badmouthing the dancer after she left the main villa with the other girls and headed to Casa Amor.

When the boys realised the girls were not coming back from their “cocktail night”, they decided to play what seemed like a game of word association.

Each boy took it in turns to say a word, and then the others had to say the first thing that came to their head.

When Jacques said Tasha’s name, all the boys started laughing hysterically and Luca looked smugly at Andrew, before shouting: “Cheat!”

Andrew, who was coupled up with Tasha from day one of the show before they recoupled after Casa Amor, appeared shocked as the other boys clapped and laughed at Luca’s comment.

Taking to Twitter to react to the previously unaired scene, one fan wrote: “Wait when they were doing this word association bullshit they called Tasha a cheat, laughed about it, then they did all that with the Casa girls ??? Nah these boys are done.”

Another wrote: “Luca calling Tasha a cheat don’t sit right with me..”

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation, as Andrew got intimate with new girl Coco while Tasha was away and they were still in a couple.

luca calling tasha a cheat don’t sit right with me.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/n98PKlwy22 — c (dami’s enemy) (@somewhatofabrit) July 9, 2022

Wait when they were doing this word association bullshit they called Tasha a cheat, laughed about it, then they did all that with the Casa girls ??? Nah these boys are done. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BlZPMsxpVg — ivy 🏝 (@whosfeo) July 10, 2022

men really do have the audacity and it’s proven by love island every year

how is tasha a ‘cheat’ but dami, jaques, and andrew all were in good/ ‘healthy’ couples and they all managed to not only snog multiple girls but also ‘accidentally lick their tits’ xxx — mais (@maisi3lily) July 9, 2022

"Tasha" "Cheat" The girl got to know a boy and is now a cheat. Andrew sucked coco-melon's t*ts and was praised for it. These double standards set by BOYS, are the reason why genuine connections are SO rare!#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/9P6IUn57zA — 𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒉 🫶🏼 (@__hannahbamford) July 9, 2022

Tasha isn’t a cheat. She isn’t even in a relationship. She told Andrew to leave her alone and he kept pushing it. #loveisland — #artetaout 🇬🇭 (@ilovearsenal02) July 9, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

