Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jess Harding.

On Friday night, Mitchel Taylor confessed to Mehdi Edno, Tyrique Hyde and Sammy Root that pulled Jess for a chat.

The 26-year-old told the boys that he told Jess he’s “available”, despite the fact that she’s coupled up with Sammy.

Mitchel told Jess: “I am available… I kind of want to get to know you a bit more.”

He added: “The She’s A Keeper thing [football-themed challenge]… watching you, when you fell on your a**e I went, ‘I fancy this girl.’ I swear to god. Now you know I fancy you a bit.”

To Mitchel’s surprise, Jess burst out laughing when he confessed he liked her.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to commend the blonde beauty for “seeing through” Mitchel – who they believe is just desperate to stay in the villa.

Jess reading Mitchel correctly #loveIsland — taylor (@filmmakerflying) June 16, 2023

Jess clocking Mitchel’s game right away period queen #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Vlq4A3DyFF — Viki 🌊 (@vikreality) June 16, 2023

jess clocked mitchel’s game, and spoke it to his face. love it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CvXkPcZz4B — octo semi binary sexist (@NoClaude) June 16, 2023

Jess is right, she’s clearly Mitchel’s *checks notes* THIRD option #loveisland — sunset🌅 (@sunsetjones_) June 16, 2023

so glad jess can see through mitchel’s bs. like after 2 weeks he’s suddenly interested in jess? man just wants to use jess to stay in the villa #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bnvV5f3IpG — sza 😉 (@iamthatbleep) June 16, 2023



