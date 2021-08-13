Viewers are not happy with him

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake Cornish after Thursday night’s episode.

The 24-year old has been coupled up with Liberty Poole since day one, and the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, the couple are not the fan favourite they once were, as viewers voted Jake one of the least liked boys last week.

Jake angered fans during the show’s Casa Amor segment, as he seemed to encourage the boys to stray from their partners in the main villa.

Now, fans have highlighted another behaviour in Jake that they aren’t too impressed with.

In the last few episodes, viewers have seen Liberty begin to doubt her relationship with Jake – as she feels he doesn’t find her attractive, and is taking her for granted.

Fans were quick to notice that when Liberty tried to raise the issue with her boyfriend, he dismissed her by saying: “You’re my girlfriend.”

This is not the first time Jake has used the girlfriend card to stop an argument, and fans have taken to Twitter to slam the habit.

One fan tweeted: “Can this man not give one damn compliment to poor Liberty? Saying ‘you’re my girlfriend’ doesn’t mean s*** bin him off asap.”

Another wrote: “Omg jake literally can’t compliment/reassure liberty, he just says ‘YoUrE My gIrLfRiEnD’ #LoveIsland.”

He’s basically admitting again that he’s settled, mad man — HabKat (@Habibakatsha) August 12, 2021

Jake anytime Liberty calls him out on something #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eI6ruV2MKk — Alfred the Butler (@William24297774) August 12, 2021

How Jake fixes every situation with Liberty #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5gL7H0s7O8 — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) August 12, 2021

You’re my GIRLFRIEND THO Can this man not give one damn compliment to poor Liberty? Saying ‘you’re my girlfriend’ doesn’t mean shit 🥲 bin him off asap #loveisland — gabriella ⭐️ (@velvetgh0st) August 12, 2021

when liberty brings up a valid question or doubt jakes only reply is “you’re my girlfriend” yeah so treat her like she is? #loveisland — rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 12, 2021

Jake bro, if all you have is “but you’re my girlfriend” when Liberty just wants to be called beautiful… I don’t think she gonna be your girlfriend for much longer. #LoveIsland — George Sampson (@georgesampson) August 12, 2021

Jake whenever he gets in trouble with Liberty 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ulmKdHycVO — AKEEEM (@fola_adebanjo) August 12, 2021

“Millie’s my type, Mary’s my type but you’re my girlfriend” Jake is showing us how narcissists work in real time. He wifed Liberty as soon as he could in order to justify his fuckery #LoveIsland — black girls book club (@bg_bookclub) August 12, 2021

omg jake literally can’t compliment/reassure liberty, he just says “YoUrE My gIrLfRiEnD” #LoveIsland — Leah (@leahellissss) August 12, 2021

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.