Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake Cornish

Viewers are not happy with him

By
Jodie McCormack
-
ITV

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake Cornish after Thursday night’s episode.

The 24-year old has been coupled up with Liberty Poole since day one, and the pair are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, the couple are not the fan favourite they once were, as viewers voted Jake one of the least liked boys last week.

From Lifted Entertainment

Jake angered fans during the show’s Casa Amor segment, as he seemed to encourage the boys to stray from their partners in the main villa.

Now, fans have highlighted another behaviour in Jake that they aren’t too impressed with.

In the last few episodes, viewers have seen Liberty begin to doubt her relationship with Jake – as she feels he doesn’t find her attractive, and is taking her for granted.

Fans were quick to notice that when Liberty tried to raise the issue with her boyfriend, he dismissed her by saying: “You’re my girlfriend.”

From Lifted Entertainment

This is not the first time Jake has used the girlfriend card to stop an argument, and fans have taken to Twitter to slam the habit.

One fan tweeted: “Can this man not give one damn compliment to poor Liberty? Saying ‘you’re my girlfriend’ doesn’t mean s*** bin him off asap.”

Another wrote: “Omg jake literally can’t compliment/reassure liberty, he just says ‘YoUrE My gIrLfRiEnD’ #LoveIsland.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

Jodie McCormack

