Love Island boss makes bombshell confession about Jake and Liberty ahead of All Stars series

A Love Island boss has admitted he’s secretly hoping Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will rekindle their romance during the upcoming All Stars series.

Liberty, 24, and Jake, 26, were early favourites to win the 2021 series of Love Island, and even made things official in the villa.

However, their relationship broke down just days before the final – after Liberty was shown a clip of her beau admitting he didn’t want to rip her clothes off during Movie Night.

In the ultimate girl power moment, Liberty decided to call time on their relationship, and left the villa early.

While Jake has revealed they tried to give their romance another shot after the show, they ultimately went their separate ways and its understood they haven’t spoken since.

But that’s all about to change this weekend, as both Jake and Liberty have been announced as cast members on Love Island: All Stars – which premieres on January 15th.

It’s understood the pair have no idea they’re about to come face-to-face again, and bosses are hoping sparks will fly between them.

Speaking to The Sun about the pair getting back together, executive producer Mike Spencer said: “I secretly hope so, I think it would be good.”

“It would be good to see how they interact. That’s what I’m excited to see, whether they pick up from where they left off. I don’t think they’ve seen each other.”

“I don’t know when the last time they spoke was, but I think it’ll be interesting to see what happens. I think the fans will be excited.”

When asked about the prospect of seeing her ex again, Liberty told ITV in her pre-show interview: “It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

“I wish my exes nothing but the best. I’m going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them – so I’ll stay focused on my goal, which is to find love.”