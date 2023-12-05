I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Dettori claims ‘show’s editing’ led to his early exit

Frankie Dettori has claimed that the editing of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is what led to the jockey’s early exit.

The Italian jockey became the first celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle show during Sunday night’s episode.

The 52-year-old spent 12 days Down Under after arriving late to the camp on day five of the hit ITV show.

Speaking to The Mirror, Frankie told the publication that his wife felt like the star had “very little airtime.”

“Everybody had already bonded for four days. So I’m, you know, the new kid who arrived in a new school afterwards. It took a while to break the ice and be accepted to get to know everyone, I’m not going to lie about it.”

“I have to go round one by one and really, you know, apart from Nigel, I never met anyone. So that was a slow process. And you don’t see what is edited on TV. And speaking to my wife, she said, you know, I had very little airtime and I thought I had done a lot.”

The jockey then went on to say: “It all depends how it is edited to the programme. But you know what? To me I have come out of there as a winner. I challenged myself. I passed every challenge.”

He continued: “And, I like to say it could have been two weeks or three weeks, it wouldn’t have made no difference. I just felt like I did everything I wanted to achieve and I’m very proud of what I did.”

“Going to the jungle it’s not a race when you are actually in control. It’s the public in control. It’s the media, it’s the social media. I mean, I feel like a winner because every challenge I took, I did it and I took it head on I never ducked out to anything,” Frankie added.