I’m A Celeb viewers have already crowned their ‘Queen of the Jungle’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have already crowned their ‘Queen of the Jungle’.

The brand new series kicked off on Sunday night, and saw ten celebrities enter the Australian jungle.

This year’s line-up consists of This Morning host Josie Gibson, social media star Nella Rose, former leader of the Brexit party Nigel Farage and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.

Their fellow campmates JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent are all also vying for the coveted title.

After watching the first hour and 45 minutes of the 2023 series, fans have taken to X to reveal who they want to see crowned the winner.

One X user penned: “Y’all can say whatever, Nella is the Queen of the Jungle & that’s on periodddtt! #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, another agreed: “Queen Nella for the win! #ImACeleb.”

Nella Rose is already my queen of the jungle #ImACeleb — Annie (@Ani_Palooza) November 19, 2023

Hadn’t a clue who nella rose was before tonight but I’m ready to die for her, queen her already plz #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/SluhBWILVg — tferry472 (@tferry472) November 19, 2023

nella rose is my winner already absolute queen #ImACeleb — beth ೀ (@lemqncs) November 19, 2023

Nella is already my Queen of the jungle 😂 #ImACeleb — Ells 💫 (@strictlyellie) November 19, 2023

#ImACeleb Nella for the win go on Queen — chantal (@ChantalMascoe) November 19, 2023