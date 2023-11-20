I’m A Celeb viewers are all saying the same thing about Sam Thompson

Sam Thompson has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans in stitches.

On Monday night, viewers witnessed the Made in Chelsea star befriend JLS’ Marvin Humes.

The reality star was seen learning the dance moves to the boyband’s hit tunes She Makes Me Wanna and Everybody In Love.

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to joke that Sam was “auditioning” to become a member of JLS.

One X user penned: “‘What’s the thrusting song!?!’ Sam can’t hide his thirst over JLS im dying he’s so real 🤣😭💀 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Sam kills me ‘JLS were massive…when I started getting rejected by women’ #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

‘What’s the thrusting song!?!’ Sam can’t hide his thirst over JLS im dying he’s so real 🤣😭💀 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/ySU58BGqjm — Reality Tv Updates (@realitytv123) November 20, 2023

By the end of I’m A Celeb, Sam will know all the JLS routines down to a T and will be able to stand in for any of the lads if they’re too tired to perform 😭🤣 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/IXFCnb0VcI — Shakina 🎀 (@Queenie_2312) November 20, 2023