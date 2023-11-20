Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

I’m A Celeb viewers are all saying the same thing about Sam Thompson

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson | From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Sam Thompson has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans in stitches.

On Monday night, viewers witnessed the Made in Chelsea star befriend JLS’ Marvin Humes.

The reality star was seen learning the dance moves to the boyband’s hit tunes She Makes Me Wanna and Everybody In Love.

From Lifted Entertainment

Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to joke that Sam was “auditioning” to become a member of JLS.

One X user penned: “‘What’s the thrusting song!?!’ Sam can’t hide his thirst over JLS im dying he’s so real 🤣😭💀 #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Sam kills me ‘JLS were massive…when I started getting rejected by women’ #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us