I’m A Celeb confirms scheduling change ahead of upcoming episode

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will air at a slightly later time than usual tonight.

The popular ITV returned to our screens on November 6, and saw celebrity campmates head into the Australian jungle.

Two more stars jetted down under and arrived late in camp as bombshell campmates.

I’m A Celeb, which usually airs at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One, will kick off at the slightly later time of 9.15pm this evening.

Tonight’s episode will see pop icon Boy George, radio legend Chris Moyles and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé take part in the bushtucker trial Angel of Agony.

It’s been a dramatic season of I’m A Celeb so far, as popular campmate Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the show after just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, bombshell campmate Matt Hancock stirred up some tension amongst the other stars.

Last year, Matt was forced to resign from his role as UK Health Secretary after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo at his cabinet office – despite being married.

The scandal caused uproar amongst the British population as the 44-year-old had been at the centre of the UK government’s fight against the pandemic, often appearing on the TV and radio to urge the public to follow the strict rules to contain the virus.

He also advised people to “avoid casual sex” and to “stick to established partners”.

Last week, Boy George threatened to quit the show, while TV presenter Scarlette Douglas informed Matt that it was difficult for the campmates to warm to him because of his past.

The former UK Health Secretary has faced six consecutive bushtucker trials since entering the jungle last week.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One.