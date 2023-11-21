I’m A Celeb 2023: Nigel Farage ‘set to face ANOTHER run-in’ as two more stars prepare to enter the jungle

Nigel Farage is reportedly set to face yet another run-in with one of his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-stars.

On Sunday, the former leader of the Brexit Party entered the Australian outback alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson and social media star Nella Rose.

The trio later met their fellow campmates – JLS star Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent in camp.

On Monday night, Fred confronted Nigel over his Brexit campaign, branding it “shameful”.

Meanwhile, The UK Sun previously revealed Grace made out of pocket comments about the politician’s 2010 plane crash.

Now, the publication have reported that the 59-year-old will face a run-in with bombshell campmate Tony Bellew, who is set to enter the Australian jungle alongside Frankie Dettori any day now.

According to the outlet, Tony hit out at Nigel in response to a video message he shared online in November 2022 in which he discussed figures from the Office of National Statistics that suggested a number of major UK cities were now all classed as minority white cities.

In the clip, Nigel allegedly said: “There is a massive change in the identity of our country through immigration.”

Tony reportedly hit back: “Why does someone’s colour matter? Who cares if your white, black, yellow or pink?”

“All that matters is are they good or no good people!”

“Learn to see people for who they are and not what they look like!”

“It’s cos of people like you that racism still exists!,” Tony allegedly continued. “Absolute maniac you are!”

Ten celebrities are already getting used to their jungle surroundings, but it will soon be interrupted by the arrival of two bombshell campmates – professional boxer Tony and Italian jockey Frankie.

A source previously told the publication that Frankie has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

The insider added: “Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!”

Meanwhile, Tony is professional boxer, who retired in 2018, and now works as a pundit for the sport.

The Liverpool native has numerous titles under his belt, including heavyweight, cruiserweight and lightweight to name a few.

However, the publication has reported that the jungle could be the athlete’s toughest challenge yet.