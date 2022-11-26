I’m A Celeb 2022: The final three campmates have been revealed

Jill Scott, Owen Warner, Matt Hancock are the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 finalists.

On Saturday night, Mike Tindall received the fewest amount of public votes and was therefore evicted from the jungle.

The three remaining celebrities are all vying for the coveted title of either King or Queen of the Jungle.

Nearly three weeks ago on November 6, ten celebrities entered the jungle and were later joined by two bombshell campmates.

Loose Women’s Charlene White was first to be voted off the show, followed by Scarlett’s Douglas and Sue Cleaver.

Boy George, Babatúndé Aléshé, Chris Moyles and Seann Walsh were later evicted from their temporary jungle home.

The final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 airs tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.