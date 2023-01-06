Here’s who is tipped to win Dancing On Ice 2023

Dancing On Ice is set to return to our screens on Sunday, January 15.

The hit TV show will see eleven celebrities skating across our screens in a bid to impress both the judges and the viewers.

The judging panel this year consists of Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean, while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as hosts.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is currently tipped to win this year’s Dancing On Ice, with odds at 10/3.

he is closely followed by Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and TOWIE’s Joe Essex, with odds at 7/2 and 4/1 respectively.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran could also be in the mix to win the show with equal odds at 8/1.

Bringing up the rear are actress 20/1 Patsy Palmer and TV presenter John Fashanu with odds at 201/ and 25/1 respectively.