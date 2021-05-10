Grey’s Anatomy gets renewed for an 18th season

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for an 18th season.

The medical drama, which first aired in 2005, follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their supervisors.

Sharing the news via Instagram, the ABC series wrote: “🎉🎉 Someone grab me a crash cart because #GreysAnatomy is coming back for Season 18! 🎉🎉”

The news comes after Jesse Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery for 12 seasons, confirmed his shock departure from the show.

The actor will make his final appearance as Dr. Avery in the episode titled ‘Tradition’, which will air on ABC in the U.S. on Thursday, May 20.

In a statement to E! News, the 39-year-old said: “I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow cast mates, our incredible crew, Krista [Vernoff], Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen].”

“As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.”

“The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always,” he added.

“I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends.”