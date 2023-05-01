We have some good news for fans of The Morning Show, as it’s just been renewed for a fourth season.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, who both star and executive produce the popular Apple TV+ series, will return for another series.

The show follows the inner workings of the cutthroat world of American breakfast TV show production, and has dealt with topics such as sexual misconduct within the workplace, racial reckonings, the US presidential election, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third season is set to premiere later this year, with Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie joining the cast.

Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden are also returning for the upcoming season.