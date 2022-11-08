Good news for fans of Bad Sisters, as it has just been renewed for a second season.

The series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

The show’s creator Sharon Horgan said in a statement: “If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him, I’d have said, ‘Yeah, that sounds about right.'”

“The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time,” she added. Alongside Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters stars Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey siblings. The tight-knit sisters have always looked out for each other, but they started to grow apart after Grace married her awful husband John Paul Williams, aka “The Prick”. When their brother-in-law suddenly winds up dead, his life insurers launch an investigation to prove malicious intent–and quickly set their sights on the sisters, all of whom had ample reason to kill him.