Geordie Shore bosses respond to claims the MTV show is being axed after 12 years

Geordie Shore bosses have responded to claims the show is being axed after 12 years on air.

On Friday, The Sun reported that MTV have decided to “rest the series” after the upcoming season.

A source said: “MTV bosses have decided the time has come to call it a day on Geordie Shore.”

The newspaper claimed the 24th series, which has already been commissioned, will go ahead and another reunion series will air this summer.

The insider said: “Once those have been filmed MTV have decided to rest the series and will not be commissioning any more.”

“Think of it as resting the format rather than cancelling it out right.”

However, an MTV spokesperson has since rubbished these claims, and confirmed there are absolutely no plans to cancel the series.

A spokesperson told The Mirror: “Geordie Shore has not been cancelled and continues to be one of MTV’s biggest shows.”

“We can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store next season.”

The reality show first aired in 2011, creating household names such as Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison and Gaz Beadle.