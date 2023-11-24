Gavin and Stacey star reveals MAJOR update about the show’s future

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has given fans of the show a major update about it’s future.

This comes after the show’s creators James Corden and Ruth Jones were spotted meeting in London earlier this week – sending fans of the comedy show into a frenzy.

Unfortunately for fans, the actress has shut down rumours of another on-screen reunion of the cast.

The hit show famously returned in 2019 for a Christmas special which saw James’s character Smithy proposed to Nessa, played by Ruth, who never gave him an answer.

However, Joanna who played Stacey in the sitcom, has now revealed that the odds of the comedy returning are low.

The 46-year-old told MailOnline: “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it’s up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that.”

Joanna told the publication that she still has hope over reprising her character once again: “I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t get the call, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I did.”

“But all I can say is, if they were going to do another one I hope it’s soon because we’re all getting so old, I don’t particularly want to see Stacey get that much older.”

“And if there is a comeback, I’ll find out at the same time as the public because I don’t get told anything.”

“Gavin and Stacey kids would be teenagers now, so that would be quite funny to see,” Joanna exclaimed.

The actress revealed that if the show was filmed today, it would have been very different given the change in society and advancement of technology: “If you were going to do it these days, it would be totally different.”

“It all started with a phone call between Gavin and Stacey, but now everything would have been done by email or a Zoom call, you certainly wouldn’t be sitting there chatting on the phone,” she added.