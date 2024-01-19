First look: The first recoupling of Love Island: All Stars causes serious drama in the villa

The first recoupling of Love Island: All Stars will take place during Friday night’s episode, and it appears the choices made are about to cause a serious stir in the villa.

New bombshell Joshua is exempt and therefore able to pick the girl he would like to couple up with before the girls make their decisions.

The girl last to pick says: “I’m coupling up with this boy because the boy I probably would have chosen has already been taken…”

Who’s stood on her toes and how will the rest of the evening unfold for the Islanders now that new connections are formed?

Following the recoupling things get heated between Luis and Mitch after Luis finds out Mitch has been up to his old ‘messy’ tricks.

Heading over to Mitch, Luis says: “Mitch, come here Bruv.”

Luis goes on to explain: “You know what you did there, Bruv,” and Mitch quips back: “Behave Bro.”

Luis later speaks to Mitch in an attempt to clear the air, as he says: “Come here brother, sorry bro…I’m sorry man…I don’t want any rift in here.”

Later that day, Demi receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, tonight you’ll be having a pre-loved punk party. #MoshPitofLove #Ebay.”

Georgia H raises a toast and says: “Guys, I wanna raise a toast. Tonight could be shocking so let’s get this Villa rocking.”

As the Islanders dance away into the night, will Georgia H’s prediction ring true and does more drama await them?

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and ITV1.