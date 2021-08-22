First look: Love Island contestants reunite with their family and friends ahead of final

Will their loved ones approve of their beaus?

First look: Love Island contestants reunite with their family and friends ahead...

The Love Island contestants will reunite with their family and friends on tonight’s episode, ahead of Monday night’s final.

Teddy & Faye, Toby & Chloe, Tyler & Kaz and Liam & Millie have made it to the semi-final, and one couple will be crowned the winner of the season.

In a first look at tonight’s show, the couples will be put through their biggest test yet, as they try to impress the loved-ones of their other halves.

Teddy’s brother Carlos tells him: “The way you’ve carried yourself, I couldn’t be more proud. You’ve stayed true to yourself and you’ve been a gentleman.”

Speaking about Teddy’s girlfriend Faye, his other brother Sidney says: “She is funny, she has got the chat, she is fiery…”

Faye’s sister Joanne says: “We’re so super proud… I think Teddy’s lovely… It looks really natural. It looks like you like being in each other’s company and that’s really nice to watch.”

“We love you! We all love you. You have been your normal, unfiltered, caring, loving self. You’ve brought us so much joy.”

Also on tonight’s show, Toby and Chloe go on their final date in the villa, heading to an Alice in Wonderland inspired date in the woods Chloe says: “I’ve never had something like this before… I can always be myself, I’m secure and comfortable. It’s the best thing ever.” “I think we’re properly meant for each other,” she adds. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.