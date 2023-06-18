First look: Islanders left SHOOK by unexpected twist in Love Island teaser

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Ella receives a shock text asking the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

In an unexpected twist, they are told there will be a daytime recoupling and it’s the boys’ turn to choose.

With a decision needing to be made, Sammy must now decide which girl he actually wants to couple up with – Jess or Leah.

But before that, the Islanders react to the news that André and Charlotte have been dumped from the villa.

A tearful Catherine says of André: “[He’s] just gone… Like within the blink of an eye. I never thought it would be André going.”

She adds: “It’s just hard. It’s abruptly ended.”

Leaving the villa, Charlotte says: “It’s been short but sweet and I’ve appreciated every single one of you.”

André adds: “It doesn’t feel best to be dumped from the Villa tonight, however I’ve enjoyed the experience. Something I never thought I’d do and yeah, man, it’s been amazing.”

Meanwhile, Zach is relieved he was saved from being dumped and can continue to get to know Molly.

He tells her: “Got to make sure the time we have is used properly.”

Molly admits: “I’m so glad you’re here.”

Zach says: “This is my biggest eye opener to it. I was honestly just thinking about you.”

Molly agrees: “There’s literally no time to waste.”

Zach adds: “There’s something so different about you, Molly.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

