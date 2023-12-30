Everything you need to know about the return of The Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer UK will return to our screens tonight on Virgin Media One at 7pm for a fifth season.

Comedian Joel Dommett returns as host of the series, which sees celebrities from every aspect of the entertainment world don quirky costumes and sing their hearts out.

The show’s panel and viewers at home then try to figure out who the “masked” singer is based on their voice, and a few small hints given throughout the show.

12 mystery celebrities are competing on the show this year, who will be disguised in the below costumes which provide an important clue to their identity.

This year’s costumes are:

Rat

Owl

Bigfoot

Cricket

Maypole

Pirahna

Chicken Ceasar

Eiffel Tower

Bubble Tea

Air Fryer

Dippy Egg

Weather

The panel also remains the same for this series with all four judges – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan – returning to the show.

However, Rita Ora has also agreed to be on the US version of the hit series, which means she will likely miss a few of the UK episodes.

The panel will not have an empty seat though as guest stars are set to replace Rita when she is gone.

The Sun previously revealed that comedian Jennifer Saunders will be one of the guest panellists on the show in Rita’s absence.

Olly Murs is also set to appear as a panellist on the new season of the show after being axed from The Voice UK panel.

Olly said: “I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest. I didn’t really expect that to come.”

“But I don’t want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, ‘It was my decision’. I don’t want to do that.”

“I don’t want to bulls**t my fans or bulls**t people who watch the show, and say, ‘Oh, it was an amicable decision to leave — I’ve got lots of things on next year, I can’t do it any more’.”

“No. Genuinely, I accept their ­decision, and they’ll find someone great, I’m sure. But am I going to miss it? Yeah.”

“Did I want to leave? No,” Olly admitted. “Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

The singer was one of four judges on the latest series of The Voice UK, alongside Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Tom Jones.

It’s unknown who will replace Olly for the show’s upcoming season.