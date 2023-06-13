Everything we know about season two of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty

Season two of Prime Video’s coming-of-age romantic drama The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere next month.

The series, which is based on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ trilogy by popular author Jenny Han, will return with three new episodes on Friday, July 14.

New episodes will then follow weekly until the season finale on August 18.

The official synopsis for season two reads: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same.”

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The hit show stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney and Rachel Blanchard, and won rave reviews when it premiered on Prime Video last summer.

Season Two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty series.

For television, she created two new series based on her books—Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns.

For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy.