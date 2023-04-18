Everything we know about HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol

HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol is gearing up to be a must-watch.

The show will centre on Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, an aspiring pop idol.

After having a nervous breakdown which forces her to cancel her tour, she attempts to reclaim her status as the sexiest pop star in America.

Jocelyn begins a complicated relationship with a self-help guru/head of a contemporary cult, named Tedros, played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

The Weeknd created the concept for the upcoming series alongside Euphoria director Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

The Idol is being described as a darker, crazier and more risqué version of Euphoria.

The first series of the show is said to be comprised of six episodes.

Viewers are already anticipating the release of The Idol, with one exclaiming: “Damn finally.”

A second admitted: “i don’t know if I’m ready…”

A third wrote: “Wow! I’m feeling it. Let’s go!!!!,” and a fourth penned: “I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS!! WOOOO.”

The Idol will reportedly premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in May.

The series is scheduled to premiere on HBO on June 4.

Watch the full trailer here: