Danny Dyer reveals the REAL reason he quit EastEnders

Danny Dyer finally revealed the real reason he quit EastEnders.

The actor announced his shock departure from the beloved soap back in January.

The 46-year-old, who is the father of Love Island star Dani Dyer, joined the BBC show in 2013 as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter.

Speaking at a fan Q&A in London earlier week, Danny admitted: “The first few years we f*****g smashed it. It was powerful s**t. The viewer listened to us more than these f*****g c* politicians.”

“I was blessed with some amazing storylines, some s***e ones as well.”

“They f****d it up towards the end. It’s a shame it had to come to an end but I’d f*****g had enough.”

“I’ve worked with a lot of actors that are c***s, very selfish, it’s all about them.”

“You need to look after your other actors,” Danny continued.

“It’s about teamwork and looking after each other.”

The actor previously admitted to The UK Sun that he told EastEnders bosses he desperately needed to take time out after his relationship with wife Joanne Mas hit the rocks.

Danny revealed: “I turned around to the bosses of EastEnders and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve gotta go somewhere. I’m going to die.’”

“They was like, ‘Oh, OK. Uh, right’. And so I sorted it myself and I paid for it myself.”

“Fame never suited me. I was always f*****g gonna be going down the wrong path. So I lost the plot for many years and I was a f*****g lunatic.”

“I became a sort of a cartoon character,” Danny explained. “I created it, don’t get me wrong. I got wrapped up in that and I sort of lost who I was, really.”

“I was doing s**t loads of f**king drugs. I was searching for something. There was a hole in me and I couldn’t work out what the f**k it was.”