Danny Dyer quits EastEnders after 9 years

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders, after nine years on the soap.

The actor, who is the father of Love Island star Dani Dyer, joined the BBC show in 2013 as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter.

An EastEnders spokesperson told Digital Spy: “Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.”

“Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford.”

The spokesperson added that a huge storyline is being planned for Danny’s departure.

According to The Mirror, Danny has signed a six-figure deal with Sky for an upcoming drama.

A friend told the publication: “Danny loves EastEnders but as an actor he feels the time is right to explore other roles. He’s incredibly grateful to the show and the opportunities it has given him.”

“It wasn’t a decision he took lightly but after playing Mick for nearly nine years he feels it’s time to give the character of Mick a rest.”