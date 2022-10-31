BBC confirms MAJOR change to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

There will be a major scheduling shake-up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The popular BBC dance show usually airs every Saturday night, and the results show airs on Sunday evenings.

However, BBC bosses have had to re-jig the Strictly schedule to avoid clashes with The World Cup – which kicks off later this month.

This year, the World Cup is being held during the winter months for the first time due to the heat in the Middle East.

To avoid possible clashes between football matches and Strictly, the show will now air on Fridays instead of Saturdays, while the results show will continue to air on Sundays.

This will only affect the quarter and semi-finals of the show, which were originally scheduled to air on the December 3 and December 10.

A Strictly spokesperson told MailOnline: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.” “The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.” This would suggest that the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air on Saturday, December 17.