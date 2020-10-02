Amanda Holden reveals BGT producers ‘check her outfits are appropriate’ – after sparking Ofcom complaints

The BGT judge has joked there's now a "t*t committee" behind the scenes

Amanda Holden has revealed producers check her outfits are appropriate before she judges on Britain’s Got Talent every week.

Last weekend, Ofcom received 235 complaints about Amanda’s plunging gown, after viewers claimed her “nipples were on show”.

The 49-year-old later responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story, by writing: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?! 😂 FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Speaking to The Sun about the controversy surrounding her outfits, Amanda said: “There’s now a whole body of people that knock on my door and come and stare at my chest before we go on air.”

“There’s a t*t committee. There are so many brilliant people, they come down, knock on the door and there’s the lady who’s the producer who said, ‘Mandy, it looks great’.

“She said, ‘I can see it’s underwired’ — people thought it was my nipple they could see but it was the underwire.

“My husband does describe them as being like football studs, but that’s probably too much information,” she continued.

“But yes, there’s a whole committee now, and a head of the committee. I won’t name her, but she’s female. She is a good, strong woman and she’s on my side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

“People have been banging on about my t*ts for a decade now, and I’m nearly 50,” Amanda said. “I could technically be going on a Saga holiday next year. Do you think maybe I should get them insured?”

“They have their own chat show next year. They’re going to take over from Piers. I might let them go on Life Stories. I’ll let Piers interview them — they can talk about everything they’ve been through,” she joked.

“Actually he saw them once because I went round for dinner with my kids and (husband) Chris at his house in LA, and I was chatting to one of his sons and one fell out.

“And Piers was like, ‘Er, Mandy, can I just point something out? You’re talking to my son’.”

During her interview, Amanda also addressed the controversy surrounding Diversity’s BGT performance in support of Black Lives Matter – which sparked over 24,000 complaints.

Despite the influx of complaints, ITV stood by the performance, and Ofcom decided not to investigate the incident.

Speaking about new judge Ashley Banjo, who is the leader of the dance troupe, Amanda said: “I’m glad Ashley’s there.”

“He has been a wonderful person to have on the show, and the way he has dealt with the controversy around their performance has been amazing. I’m very proud that we did that as a show and stood by it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britain’s Got Talent (@bgt) on Sep 5, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

“I was proud to be one of the first people to see it,” she continued. “I knew it was going to make an impact and I loved the fact it celebrated the entire year and that kind of sense of community. It was one of the big positive things that came out of lockdown.”

“We finally got to know our neighbours, we clapped the NHS, we came together with a real community spirit, so I was very saddened and quite disappointed to see the complaints and so much focus on that.”

“To say that we’ve been overwhelmed with positivity would be an understatement. I hated the fact we were only concentrating on the negativity. But he dealt with it brilliantly.”

“We all stood hand in hand around him and I particularly enjoyed it when ITV put their ad out in support,” she said.

“It’s a changing world but I’ve spoken to Alesha especially, at great length, and she said it’s not just about putting faces on TV, it’s about changing things behind the scenes.”

“So these people really need to think about what they’re doing now, because this is a fantastic opportunity to educate us and make this conversation continue happening.

“If a family show starts a discussion then it’s right. And in five, six years’ time I think this will be a thing of the past, but BGT is a great place to tackle it.”

“There’s no point doing it on Newsnight with nobody watching. Have it on BGT, on a forum that everyone understands.

“The reaction was absurd. And I think Ashley has been reaffirmed by the public love of him and by ITV and by all of us, just by standing side by side,” she added.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.