Scott Disick reveals concerns for his health – after years of ‘drinking and partying’

The reality star has admitted he's been through some "rough waters"

Scott Disick revealed serious concerns for his health during the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

At the start of the episode, the 37-year-old admitted he was struggling with a constant “feeling of exhaustion”, sparking concerns he may have the coronavirus.

Scott, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, said: “Lately, I’ve just had no energy to do anything. I wake up and I’m just shot.”

“I just don’t have the energy. I don’t know if I’m getting old or I’m just not in great shape, but I just want to see if there’s anything wrong with me.”

After taking Kim Kardashian’s advice, Scott decided to go and get some blood tests.

The father-of-three admitted: “I’m definitely a drop nervous to do all these blood panels, because I’ve put this vessel through a lot of trauma, I’m not going to lie.”

“I’m definitely scared, but if there’s anything wrong with me, whatever is the best way to get my body functioning better is what I’m going to do.”

“I feel like there’s definitely been some stress in my life. Missing my parents, it’s really hard,” he continued.

“My life hasn’t always been easy — I used to drink and party and go out a ton, so my body, it’s been through some rough waters and taken some pretty bad beatings. I never thought that there was a possibility any of that stuff could affect me in the long run.”

When he eventually got his test results back, Scott found out that his testosterone levels were “clinically low” – which explained his lack of energy.

Scott said: “I’m very thankful that there was nothing serious. It could be from a number of reasons, so my doctor suggested I meet with a nutritionist, who did a more detailed blood test to find out why my testosterone is so low and to see exactly what’s working and what’s not working on my body.”

Later in the episode, Scott spoke to Kris Jenner about his recent health scare.

“All of the beatings that my body took over the years of drinking and partying and running around, my body can’t be perfect,” he said.

“So obviously I don’t drink anymore, but my body still has things in it, even from taking sleeping medications, doctor-prescribed medications.”

“And then when I got my blood results in, my testosterone was so dramatically low, they were like, concerned how I even have the energy to get out of bed every day.”

Kris told Scott: “I’m thrilled for healthier choices, and that you’re being proactive about it. We want you to be happy and healthy, that’s all. All of us.”

