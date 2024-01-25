You won’t BELIEVE how much Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic tutu just sold for

Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic tutu from Sex and the City has just sold at auction for a huge sum of money.

Sarah Jessica Parker famously wore the white tulle skirt in the opening credits of the beloved HBO show.

The skirt was up for grabs in Julien’s Unstoppable: Signature Styles Iconic Women In Fashion auction, with an estimated selling point of $8,000-12,000.

However, the tutu sold for a lot more at a whopping $52,000.

According to SATC costume designer Patricia Field, the tutu only cost $5 in New York City’s garment district.

The skirt sold is one of five originally used on the series, with SJP owning one for herself.

The actress had to wear multiple versions of the tutu when filmed the show’s opening sequence, as fans will remember her character Carrie gets splashed by water from a passing bus.

Carrie was originally meant to wear a spring 1998 Marc Jacobs runway dress during the opening credits.

However, they ultimately opted for the tutu because it was “something that wasn’t specific to the time so it wouldn’t date fashion-wise.”

Other top items sold during the auction included a dress worn by Princess Diana, and a Givenchy gown Grace Kelly wore while meeting President John F. Kennedy.

They both sold for $325,000.