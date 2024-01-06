The perfect dupes for Michelle Keegan’s stylish coats in Netflix’s Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan has impressed fans with her latest role in Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

Aside from her incredible acting, viewers have also heaped praise on her wardrobe – especially her character Maya Stern’s choice of coats.

With that in mind, we decided to track down the exact coats Michelle wore in the series – but they don’t keep cheap.

Thankfully, we managed to find some dupes for each coat that are much more affordable.

The coat that seemed to attract the most attention was her longline tweet coat, which is Dolce & Gabbana.

While the exact coat will set you back almost €3k, we found a cheaper option from Vero Moda – which is currently reduced from €137.99 to €97 on ASOS.

Check it out for yourself here.

Another coat that went down a hit with fans was a black Aviator jacket from designer Toteme, which retails at £2,490.

Thankfully, you can nab a very similar jacket from Stradivarius for just €65.99 here.

And last but certainly not least is the chic beige trench coat Michelle’s character donned in the series.

As expected, the coat is from Burberry and is priced at €1,850.

There’s so many dupes out there for the classic Burberry trench coat, but we particularly love this one from M&S – which will only set you back €110.

Check it out online here.