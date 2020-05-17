Steal Her Style: Vogue Williams stuns in sweet pink floral dress

This outfit is perfect for the summer months ahead

Vogue Williams has donned a cute pink floral dress – and with the good weather set to continue we have found some similar looks for you.

The 34-year-old, who expecting her second child with her husband Spencer Mathews in July, showcased her growing bump in the adorable ruffled maxi dress.

The frock, which is from the London boutique Katie & Jo, will set you back €332.

The dress features an all-over pink rose print with straps that tie in bows at the shoulders.

With gold sandals and a clutch bag to match, this outfit is the perfect summer look.

Here are similar looks we love:

Nasty Gal

This tiered floral dress is the perfect alternative.

The long sleeves and ruffled material is perfect for relaxing in, whether you’re having a chilled day at home, or lying out in your garden.

For just €19.60 you can get this look right HERE.

ASOS

This stunning blue maxi dress is the perfect outfit to kick-start your summer.

The look is the perfect way to wear the trend and it would look gorgeous with gold sandals and hoop earrings.

The floral-printed frock can be found HERE on the ASOS website for €117.51.

Boohoo

If you’re looking for something on a budget, then this floral knee-length sundress is the frock for you.

The tie straps match Vogue’s cute look and it only costs €18.90 on Boohoo.

Grab this look HERE now.

Dresses.ie

This gorgeous floral mini is both flirty and cute all at once.

The sweet boho-styled dress is perfect for a date night (indoors of course) or for a fancy zoom chat with your friends.

At €35, this look can be found HERE on Dresses.ie.

