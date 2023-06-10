Steal Her Style: Faye Winter stuns in the perfect wedding guest outfit

Faye Winter was the epitome of elegance at her friend’s summer wedding.

The Love Island star donned a floral maxi dress for the occasion.

The stunning dress features a gold chain halter strap, and a chic keyhole detail at the bust.

Faye accessorised the look with a pink handbag and gold strappy sandals.

The reality star donned oversized sunglasses, and huge flower-detailed earrings.

Want to steal Faye’s style? The dress is from Forever New Clothing.

You can buy it here for £110.

